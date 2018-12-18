16,692 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

