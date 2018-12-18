172,001 Shares in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (USLV) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:USLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 172,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

USLV opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

