180,755 Shares in CA, Inc. (CA) Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 180,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. CA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth $203,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. CA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

