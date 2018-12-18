19,614 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

IWR opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2142 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

