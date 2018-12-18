1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of QTEC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 52-week low of $1,107.50 and a 52-week high of $1,530.00.

