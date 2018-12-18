$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI (GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,886. CGI has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 206.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,525,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

