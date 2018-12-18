211,579 Shares in WillScot Corp (WSC) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 211,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $298,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

