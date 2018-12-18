229,864 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

