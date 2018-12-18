289,728 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,000. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Oracle by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

