3,000 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Purchased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.97.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 243,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $44,420,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,499 shares of company stock valued at $85,662,010. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

