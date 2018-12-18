3,400 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $228.87 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,127 shares of company stock worth $39,038,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/3400-shares-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-acquired-by-exane-asset-management.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.