35,356 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,230,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 379,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after purchasing an additional 624,991 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/35356-shares-in-syneos-health-inc-synh-purchased-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.