$369.64 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (DBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will post sales of $369.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.43 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

In related news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $105,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,278 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. FMR LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 341.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,379,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 1,553.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,377 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $60,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 2,211,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 2,211,823 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.