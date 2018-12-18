$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $20.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Barclays began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

MO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 10,626,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

