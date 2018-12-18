4,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

