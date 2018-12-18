4,200 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $18,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

