4,479,466 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,479,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RY opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “4,479,466 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/4479466-shares-in-royal-bank-of-canada-ry-purchased-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.