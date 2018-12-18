4,672 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.13.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.08. 8,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $277.20 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

