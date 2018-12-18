$489.76 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post sales of $489.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.40 million and the lowest is $478.06 million. FirstCash reported sales of $480.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $623,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,254,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7,578.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 57,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

