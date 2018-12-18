520,594 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,665,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,936.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 756,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 746,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 843,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $96,858,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

