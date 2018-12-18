5,975 Shares in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $452,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $728,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,838 in the last three months. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

