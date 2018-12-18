60,498 Shares in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (PID) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000.

PID opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

