6,140 Shares in Apptio Inc (APTI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTI. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the third quarter worth $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the second quarter worth $253,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the third quarter worth $284,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio in the third quarter worth $324,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $140,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTI shares. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura decreased their target price on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Apptio to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of APTI stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Apptio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apptio Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

