68,373 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,163,000. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $167.97 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

