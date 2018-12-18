68,759 Shares in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (EIA) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II by 50.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II during the third quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038. Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.0354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

