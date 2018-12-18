$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will post $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $78.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $320.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $320.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $329.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $348.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, VP Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $55,703.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $214,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $299,630. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nanometrics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $682.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

