79,200 Shares in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

