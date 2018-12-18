$867.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post $867.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $891.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 1,671,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,281. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

