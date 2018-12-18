99,067 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,898,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,975,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 over the last three months.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/99067-shares-in-elanco-animal-health-elan-purchased-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.