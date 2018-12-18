$997.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $997.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $984.60 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 202,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

