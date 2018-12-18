ABB (ABB) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.34.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ABB has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ABB by 296.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 920,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $4,387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ABB by 5.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.