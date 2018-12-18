ABIOMED (ABMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $358.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its flagship Impella which saw a solid performance in the United States in recent times. Impella’s patient success stories and increasing global adoptions are major positives. Revenues from Germany and Japan also shot up. A raised guidance for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects ahead. Considerable expansion in the operating margin buoys optimism. Surging R&D expenses show increasing focus on innovation. Abiomed’s balance sheet remains debt-free. On the flip side, contraction in the company’s gross margin is worrisome. Intense competition in the industry is likely to mar prospects over the long haul. Abiomed has significant international presence that exposes it to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.”

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised ABIOMED from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $391.78.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ABIOMED by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in ABIOMED by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ABIOMED by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

