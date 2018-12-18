ABM Industries (ABM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 949,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,435. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $94,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

