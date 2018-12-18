Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $119,753.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $606,557. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIA opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.