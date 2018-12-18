Acoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Acoin has a total market cap of $13,934.00 and $0.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000139 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

