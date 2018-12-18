Adecoagro (AGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.69

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 356763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Santander downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.86 million, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

