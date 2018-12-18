Adient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 705% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Get Adient alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 48,379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 582,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after buying an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adient by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/adient-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-adnt.html.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.