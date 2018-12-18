Adler Real Estate AG (ADL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.04 ($20.98).

ADL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €13.88 ($16.14) on Tuesday. Adler Real Estate has a 52 week low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of €14.51 ($16.87).

About Adler Real Estate

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity  Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

