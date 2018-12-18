Adobe (ADBE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $286.00 to $282.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.24, but opened at $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 204599 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.26.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $170,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

