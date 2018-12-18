Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.26.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

