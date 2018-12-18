ADT Inc (ADT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ADT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 178.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.17. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ADT had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

