ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

ADTN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,652,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 88.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.