Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,822 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,031,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFJ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 57.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

