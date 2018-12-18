Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

NYSE LOW opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

