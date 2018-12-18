Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 337,048 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,952,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 546,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,453,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,078,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 118,284 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,218,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIVO. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

