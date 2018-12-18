Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 194.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 238.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,838 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 444.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,212.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,612,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

