AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447,401 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $60,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

