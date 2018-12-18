Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.02

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 6073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $209,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 195,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.02” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/agios-pharmaceuticals-agio-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-50-02.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.