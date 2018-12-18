AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

AGNC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 32,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

