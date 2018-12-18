AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 14,040 ADT Inc (ADT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ADT by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). ADT had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

